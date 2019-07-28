Nike (NKE) Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Its Stake; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shares Declined, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 326,731 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares to 26.38 million shares, valued at $342.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.39% or 59.39M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt owns 10,000 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited invested in 363,027 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj has 3,200 shares. 70,436 are owned by Donaldson Cap Mgmt Llc. First Long Island Limited Company owns 0.97% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 88,963 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.08 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 69,752 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hendershot Investments holds 64,486 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Limited Com Nj has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 34,575 shares. Pdts Ltd accumulated 105,606 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 17,886 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 5,394 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $75.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 341,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).