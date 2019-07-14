Nike (NKE) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Stake by $2.16 Million as Stock Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Declined While Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,591 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 34,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 117,303 shares stake. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Llc owns 93,331 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Nbt Bank N A New York accumulated 0.61% or 39,922 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested in 0.69% or 24,195 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 94,339 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co reported 30,706 shares. Cap Intl Limited Ca invested in 1.2% or 59,609 shares. 45,598 were reported by Neville Rodie Shaw. Rothschild Corp Il owns 13,592 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 569 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 176,059 shares. The New York-based Loeb Prns has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 104,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

