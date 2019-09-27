Nike (NKE) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.00 Million as Stock Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased Stake in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $7.18 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 36,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347,000, down from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 217,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.01 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 435,097 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Snap and Tesla – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nike (NKE) Estimates Cut at BofA Despite Reporting Upside – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Someone Else Is Eating BlackBerry’s Lunch — Again – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Just Needs a Little Earnings Momentum – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,164 shares to 6,366 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.51% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James & Assocs reported 1.03M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 409 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cim Lc holds 142,980 shares or 4.14% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Trust Company has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 122,155 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 31,930 shares stake. Amarillo Bancshares invested in 0.3% or 8,812 shares. Roundview Lc reported 52,887 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,896 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 32,738 shares. Mufg Americas reported 65,758 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.77 million for 23.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bg Staffing Inc by 18,637 shares to 32,303 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 378,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge owns 97,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). New York-based Renaissance has invested 0.11% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Confluence Inv owns 1.15 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 136 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 88,040 shares. Asset invested in 0% or 479 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 153,604 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital holds 0.03% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 15,751 shares. 67,536 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. 18,303 are owned by Quantbot Technologies L P. Rowland And Company Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 5,845 shares.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brown & Brown (BRO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.