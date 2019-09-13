Nike (NKE) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lifted Its Position by $556,847; Pacad Investment LTD Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Cut by $560,970

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 6,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 131,043 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 124,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.80M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 77.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 474 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164,000, down from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $226.44. About 680,615 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,582 shares to 10,165 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 47,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).