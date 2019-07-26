Nike (NKE) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Nomura Holdings Decreased Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 5,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $531.69. About 583,813 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $23.32 million activity. Shares for $770,652 were sold by Myriam Curet. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5.

