Nike (NKE) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $504,000 as Shares Declined; Gmt Capital Has Decreased Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $995,200 as Shares Rose

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 62,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 580,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 629,812 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 2.68M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Boeing and iQiyi – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 2.13 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc holds 0.03% or 4,265 shares. 3,163 were accumulated by Lynch & Assoc In. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 191,155 shares. Moreover, Allen Inv Management Limited Com has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 68,324 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 308,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 56,642 shares. Personal Advsrs owns 7,692 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Suncoast Equity stated it has 232,212 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,700 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 6,095 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 24.62 million shares. Schroder Gp owns 829,029 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.69 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company reported 581,770 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 13,043 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 200,000 shares. Rgm Ltd Liability Company holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 5.71M shares. 797,160 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd. New Jersey-based Mcrae Cap has invested 2.41% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Capital Ltd Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Atria Investments Ltd Llc holds 32,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 872,514 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 6,565 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Service Automobile Association owns 44,576 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s E-commerce Presence Expands With Prime Launch in UAE – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance @ SIIM19: Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-Integrated AI as Key Priorities for Care Teams – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.