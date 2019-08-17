Nike (NKE) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Old Republic International Increased Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $18.19 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 81,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31 million, up from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.92 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,500 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.