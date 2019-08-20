Nike (NKE) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered Position by $304,080; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 1.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 2.18M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mngmt holds 1.09% or 46,673 shares. Baldwin Limited Liability Com has 26,998 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,706 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,565 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 191,155 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 45,671 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sol Cap Management owns 18,635 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca reported 1.04M shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company reported 5,853 shares. Moreover, Carderock Capital Management has 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sands Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 7.60 million shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,318 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv invested 1.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lmr Llp stated it has 5,352 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,160 shares to 62,630 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 48,222 shares to 47,232 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 18,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,940 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc invested in 39,902 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 3,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Department has 5,428 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advsr has 2.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 918 shares stake. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc has 31,725 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,465 were reported by First Financial Bank. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,150 shares. Sns Finance Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fagan Associate holds 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,796 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 26,683 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Michigan-based Chem Natl Bank has invested 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.