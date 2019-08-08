Nike (NKE) Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Cut Position by $312,984 as Stock Price Rose; Stanley Capital Management Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 451,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 455,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 4.16 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.17. About 10.19 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 04/04/2018 – Haaretz.com: BREAKING: Zuckerberg set for Congressional grilling as lawmakers investigate privacy breaches and whether or not; 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management Gru stated it has 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Country Club Trust Na reported 25,690 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Llc has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 93,763 shares. 52,781 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.04% stake. Florida-based Professional Advisory Service has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Loeb Prtn Corporation invested in 0% or 750 shares. Heritage stated it has 277,924 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 4,738 are owned by Wade G W &. Eaton Vance has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pnc Finance Svcs Grp reported 2.66M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 16,710 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 150,656 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62,650 shares to 168,922 shares, valued at $52.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 4.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 29.15 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carroll Financial Assocs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch Investment Prns owns 633,356 shares. Axiom Interest Invsts Limited Liability Company De reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mai holds 0.34% or 39,657 shares in its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bainco Intll accumulated 41,900 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx accumulated 3.85% or 99,790 shares. Hs Mngmt Partners reported 718,233 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated owns 107,490 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 253,553 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company has 105,908 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.