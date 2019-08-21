Nike (NKE) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Upped Holding; Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 355.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 260,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 334,383 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.16M, up from 73,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 4.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $339.68. About 2.67 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 57,449 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 71,800 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 2,465 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore & Company holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,814 shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd owns 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,010 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 705 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv, a New York-based fund reported 22,332 shares. The Michigan-based Ally Fincl has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 643 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.62% or 20,062 shares. Ifrah Finance Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc owns 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,970 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 30,920 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio.

