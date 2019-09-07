Nike (NKE) Shareholder First National Trust Co Raised Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Trimmed Stake

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 64,022 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 57,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP has 1.93M shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Com owns 3.55M shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan Company has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axiom Int Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signaturefd Lc reported 59,461 shares. Westchester Mngmt holds 4.93% or 97,638 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank accumulated 4.88% or 224,385 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 278,770 shares. Stadion Money Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 8,592 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 300,191 are held by Jupiter Asset Mgmt. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability holds 3.02% or 37,587 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.34% or 18,321 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability reported 98,228 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Narwhal Cap Mgmt owns 134,690 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.