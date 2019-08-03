Nike (NKE) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Raised Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Martin Currie LTD Decreased Holding

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 194,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, down from 209,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 189.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 252,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 386,359 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54M, up from 133,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 34,870 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,038 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res stated it has 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcgowan Group Asset owns 2,970 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 630,514 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 505,498 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability has 14,432 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 176,109 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 38,031 shares stake. 348,061 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 120,286 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 0.56% or 61,293 shares. Sns Financial Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,814 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Long Island Ltd holds 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 88,963 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Kraus Company holds 3.29% or 54,164 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 26,145 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.85 million are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability. 4,081 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Com. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Llc has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mairs And accumulated 264,208 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Hm Mngmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,478 shares. Mount Lucas Management Lp accumulated 0.36% or 21,046 shares. Stack Management Inc accumulated 96,624 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lynch In reported 103,706 shares stake. Cetera Limited holds 86,375 shares.