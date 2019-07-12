Nike (NKE) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Lifted Its Position by $730,968 as Market Valuation Declined; Office Depot (ODP) Position Held by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 1.90 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 39.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,548 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 21,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 2.43 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

