Nike (NKE) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Raised Position; Liberty Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab Charles New (SCHW)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05B, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company holds 4.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 117,303 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt owns 2.61% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 82,850 shares. Citigroup reported 761,216 shares stake. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kentucky Retirement invested in 55,034 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 17,648 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Hightower Lta has 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spinnaker Tru owns 9,488 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies stated it has 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 1.78% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fulton Bankshares Na owns 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 38,469 shares. 178,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 899,665 shares.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92 million and $198.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,294 shares to 37,124 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

