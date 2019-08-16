Nike (NKE) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.70 Million; Moors & Cabot Has Upped General Mls (GIS) Position by $324,921

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,587 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58 million, up from 81,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 1.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 6,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 61,514 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 55,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 1.34 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 662 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.95% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 943,841 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking, Japan-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 11,250 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 0.85% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 62,057 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 130,338 shares. Grimes And holds 13,052 shares. Stephens Ar reported 103,421 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Co holds 13,048 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wellington Management Llp invested in 0.57% or 29.68M shares. Axa invested in 319,408 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 70,436 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Tci Wealth Inc reported 2,125 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 9,300 shares to 65,819 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,898 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 253 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 37,100 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 825 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cullinan Associates accumulated 93,251 shares. Conning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 9,174 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Northeast Inv holds 12,771 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,096 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 4,327 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Communications holds 0.03% or 6,998 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 32,680 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 1,019 shares or 0% of the stock.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares to 12,145 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).