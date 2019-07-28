Nike (NKE) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Holding by $858,000 as Share Price Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares to 395,590 shares, valued at $44.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,907 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.