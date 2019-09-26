Nike (NKE) Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake; General Electric Co (GE) Holding Held by Dowling & Yahnke Llc

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 24.54M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Adj EPS 9c

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 5,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 22,755 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 28,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 7.05 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,957 shares to 9,858 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 144,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.38M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 5,086 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James And Associate reported 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Virtu Financial Lc has 4,703 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.45M shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept holds 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,400 shares. 45,808 are held by Epoch Prns. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.57% or 2.23M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.45 million shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Nike Earnings Are Pushing Shares to All-Time Highs – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.12M shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capstone Fincl Advsrs Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 22,926 shares. Goelzer invested in 43,152 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.17 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8.00M shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 0.04% or 421,114 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc invested in 20,458 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.41M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.28% or 1.24 million shares. Moreover, Lucas Mngmt has 0.47% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,297 shares to 49,729 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,208 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds.