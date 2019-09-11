Nike (NKE) Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Position by $3.12 Million; Foundry Partners Lowered Its Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Stake by $303,833; Shares Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 6.45M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 10,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 278,689 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 289,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 341,648 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects to Generate Full-Yr Unit Volume Growth on Consolidated Basis Vs. 2017; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 30.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Assetmark holds 0% or 3,362 shares. National Pension stated it has 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Regions Fin Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 55,454 shares. Northstar invested in 0.87% or 23,203 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.36% or 28,317 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 4.25M shares. Wetherby Asset owns 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 37,751 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 68,324 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.73% or 379,011 shares in its portfolio. 6,926 are owned by Headinvest Lc. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 9,431 shares. Orrstown Fincl Inc owns 11,646 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 7,025 shares to 171,606 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fednat Holding Co by 109,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).