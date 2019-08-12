Nike (NKE) Shareholder Brighton Jones Lifted Its Position by $693,504 as Share Value Rose; Green Street Investors Has Trimmed Its Position in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $628,800 as Share Value Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 417,781 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 30,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 22,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 3.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fin Group has 34,572 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability reported 369,991 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.72 million shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.42% or 73,215 shares. Hendershot Invs owns 1.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 64,486 shares. Oakworth holds 2,724 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 5,972 shares. 2,149 are owned by Sun Life Fin. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc has invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palladium Lc accumulated 0.03% or 5,200 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 63,375 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 393,274 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 261,098 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares to 239,858 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).