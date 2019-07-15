Nike (NKE) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $2.09 Million as Stock Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 192.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 1.32M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,534 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Everence Mngmt owns 23,737 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Twin Mngmt stated it has 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). De Burlo reported 7,800 shares stake. Lynch & Associates In holds 0.09% or 3,163 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt reported 2,970 shares stake. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,724 shares. Cap Sarl invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 3,229 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 3,362 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 71,173 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,251 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $24.30 million activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (Prn) by 81,983 shares to 4,106 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 346,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont owns 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,045 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 45 shares. Personal Advsrs has invested 0.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 8,319 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.98M shares. Blair William And Il owns 25,791 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chilton Management Lc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 142,255 shares. Court Place Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,164 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 48,463 shares stake. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.29% or 25,433 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp owns 4,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aspen Inc invested 0.64% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Quadrant Mngmt Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,543 shares.