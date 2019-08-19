Nike (NKE) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $329,264

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 70,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 77,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 96,842 shares to 455,311 shares, valued at $69.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,922 shares. Monarch Cap Management reported 60,398 shares stake. Moreover, Security National has 1.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpus Mngmt reported 2,754 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 21,733 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Limited invested in 3.74% or 211,050 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,175 shares. 118,745 are held by Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Lmr Partners Llp holds 15,983 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability accumulated 127,450 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 465,260 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Nine Masts invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

