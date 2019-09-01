Nike (NKE) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $324,072; Vertex One Asset Management Upped Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 120,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 million, down from 124,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Llc has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 3.49M shares. Summit Secs Gp Llc holds 10,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 16,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 267,303 shares. North Star Investment owns 203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp New York, New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3.94M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Carroll holds 0% or 149 shares. Hillsdale Invest accumulated 808,630 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 24,300 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates reported 126,005 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mgmt has invested 1.78% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 351,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.24M shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,212 shares to 101,597 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.