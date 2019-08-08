Nike (NKE) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Ingalls & Snyder Raised Dominion Energy (D) Position

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 120,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, down from 124,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 2.59 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 100,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 74,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 85,850 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $50.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 414 shares to 3,680 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

