Nike (NKE) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Increased Its Position by $2.09 Million; Crow Point Partners Position in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 24,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 442,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.25M, up from 417,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.68M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 153,530 shares. 76,529 are owned by Boston Advsr Llc. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 153,954 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 176,273 are held by Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bollard Lc invested in 250,899 shares. Intersect Capital owns 7,560 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 15,817 shares. 13,063 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Incorporated. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.14% or 206,171 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Raymond James Assocs reported 192,711 shares stake. Cwm has 1,348 shares. 4,775 were reported by Mcrae Cap Management. Quantitative Inv Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 19,212 shares to 48,491 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 343,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,328 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).