Nike (NKE) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Cut Its Stake by $693,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Capital International Boosted Position

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 616,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.83 million, down from 625,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 3.48 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 35,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,595 shares to 6,225 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc Adr by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,385 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.