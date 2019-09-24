Nike (NKE) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79 million, down from 20,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 128,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 949,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.75 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 450,000 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 388,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Group owns 71,556 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd stated it has 62,402 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 162,141 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com. Welch And Forbes Ltd has 22,311 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,726 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ems Cap Lp accumulated 850,690 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 4,002 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability has 569 shares. North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has 19.56M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0.38% or 480,599 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 87.67 million shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.08% or 8,220 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company reported 16,712 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.