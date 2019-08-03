Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Holding by $2.19 Million; Sprott Lifted Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position by $1.35 Million

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 394,867 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 107,424 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.23% or 4,279 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 199,488 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 98 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 55,776 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 6,956 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 914,241 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 17,875 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 90,839 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 7,127 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,919 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 872 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 478,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,381 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.