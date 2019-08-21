Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Market Valuation Declined, Oak Associates LTD Lowered Holding

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 3.60 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 17,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 22,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 114,395 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv owns 52,781 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 8,873 shares. Riverpark Limited Com reported 132,729 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Hamel Associate Inc accumulated 5,627 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bristol John W & New York invested in 1.18 million shares or 2.73% of the stock. Lord Abbett Llc holds 0.34% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.13% or 998,779 shares. Braun Stacey Associates has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 4,175 shares. 1.15 million are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability has 220,298 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,330 shares to 24,734 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,700 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 95,325 are owned by House Ltd Liability Co. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.24% or 16,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 17,000 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2,774 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 51,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 1,680 shares. Fort LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Psagot Investment House holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 7,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 17,317 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).