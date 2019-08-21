Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Holding by $2.16 Million; Tikvah Management Stake In Faro Technologies (FARO) Was Has Boosted

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 3.75M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 43,559 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

More notable recent FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FARO Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ryanair fails to stop UK pilots’ strike but wins case in Ireland – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FARO® Appoints Michael D. Burger as President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 36,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 1,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 26,375 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle has invested 0.19% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Northern Trust has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 230,690 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 11,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 686 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 8,587 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 23 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.55M shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Hussman Strategic holds 25,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 25,832 shares.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 1.22M shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 328,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,288 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 2,549 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,961 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt reported 7,600 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Indiana-based First In has invested 0.91% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Colony Grp Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 201,224 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 41,941 shares. Barometer Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 16,995 are held by Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 859,112 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.