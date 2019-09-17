Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose While Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.94 Million; Hite Hedge Asset Management Maintains Position in Encana (ECA)

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 47,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.84M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 3.95M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 54.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 113,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 319,307 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 206,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 78.62 million shares traded or 226.64% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 43,148 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 151,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,603 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.