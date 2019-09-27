Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered by $1.37 Million Its Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Alexandria Capital Cut Its Holding by $376,980

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 1,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,781 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $355.22. About 502,259 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28 million shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,584 shares to 16,609 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.93 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.