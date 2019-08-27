Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding; Central Securities Increases Position in Star Group LP (SGU)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 69,954 shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 67,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.35M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11,779 shares to 15,365 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 39,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,932 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 2.33 million shares. Moreover, Washington Financial Bank has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 56,148 shares. Cap Ww invested in 64.84M shares or 1.32% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,107 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 5,235 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 230,790 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co holds 7,229 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 3,019 are held by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company. Westpac Banking accumulated 328,844 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company owns 263,055 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 505,498 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated reported 1.38 million shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Inc has invested 2.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

