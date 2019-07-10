Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined While Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $659,904; Usa Financial Portformulas Holds Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 955.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 11,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $307.97. About 562,555 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares to 137,884 shares, valued at $38.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Circle reported 800 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,790 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New Jersey-based Condor Mngmt has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 310,165 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi invested in 11,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,532 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 14,430 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 29.68 million shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 410,623 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Independent reported 64,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.72% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Merchants holds 0.08% or 6,003 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 266,285 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,872 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest invested in 0.29% or 17,609 shares. 226 are held by Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America. Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 936 shares. Harris Associate LP reported 2.67 million shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.28% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Amp Invsts Ltd reported 24,945 shares stake. California-based Capital Intll Investors has invested 0.28% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 18,553 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 141,532 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 21,301 shares. Mariner Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 40,370 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Old Retail Bank In invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

