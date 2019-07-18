Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed by $12.60 Million Its Stake; South Street Advisors Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 1.48 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 9.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated has invested 4.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 1.86% or 5.02M shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 2.18M shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Ycg Ltd has 98,228 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 245,705 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc owns 101,377 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advsrs LP has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 125,380 were accumulated by Ccm Advisers Lc. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,700 were accumulated by Capital Management Va. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 29,490 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,500 shares. 1.73 million were accumulated by Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd. Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Avenue Securities Llc stated it has 52,027 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares to 114,143 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,250 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 365,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $228.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.