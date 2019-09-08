Nike (NKE) Position Maintained by Pittenger & Anderson Inc; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Trimmed Position by $850,279 as Stock Value Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 10,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 130,338 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 120,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems Cap Ltd Partnership reported 5.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,125 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 7.42M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd holds 23,583 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 9,754 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 190,922 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Federated Pa stated it has 17,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Interest Ltd stated it has 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 7.59 million shares. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 310,165 shares. Harvest Mgmt holds 0.13% or 4,710 shares. 93,331 are held by Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset holds 0.11% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.