Nike (NKE) Position Held by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc; Carret Asset Management Cut Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding as Share Price Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 52,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.30M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Washington Post: Breaking: Novartis executive retiring over drugmaker’s payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS KYRIAH OFF TO A SOLID START IN PEDIATRIC ALL, EXPECTS DLBCL APPROVAL IN US, EUROPE LATER THIS YEAR, REMAINS CONFIDENT WILL BE A BLOCKBUSTER MEDICINE; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Has Multi-Billion Dollar Sales Potential; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 41,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.17M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis vows to fight Sandoz price-fixing claims – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group rejects expanded label for Novartis’ Revolade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Announces Elizabeth Theophille to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oh, By the Way, This Clinical Trial Didn’t Work – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phase 1 study of Xoma’s gevokizumab underway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,561 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).