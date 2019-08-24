Nike (NKE) Position Has Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd; Walthausen & Company Holds Stake in Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 348,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The institutional investor held 905,510 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 557,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.73% or $0.0798 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5015. About 974,609 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 579.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 1.35M shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.85 million, up from 232,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly' After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 04/04/2018 – Nike's HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo

