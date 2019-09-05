Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Roundview Capital Increased Position by $400,848; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Holder American Financial Group Has Lowered Holding by $10.67 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 95.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 3.01 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fair Closes $100M Debt Facility and Equity Investment from Ally – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fair raises $100 million for car subscription app – L.A. Biz” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.