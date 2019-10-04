Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Polen Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Atwood & Palmer Lowered Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $413,395 as Shares Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.45M, down from 12.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 5.21 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc analyzed 2,851 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 144,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97M, down from 147,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 1.03M shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 86,364 shares to 10.19 million shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.18% or 116,901 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 145,558 shares. Prudential stated it has 1.29 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 9,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Confluence Wealth Ltd Com reported 16,802 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hightower Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 498,020 shares. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability owns 49,876 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.69% or 56,425 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Bankshares Tru reported 6,362 shares stake. Martin Currie invested in 66,045 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 1.10M were reported by Mawer Invest Management Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 850,584 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 23,690 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 243 are owned by Capital Advisors Lc. Brown Advisory holds 0.4% or 969,305 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 3,242 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 37,470 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 1,583 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 28,071 are owned by First Merchants. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 43,706 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.05% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 32,016 shares. Scotia holds 9,400 shares. Profund Advisors Lc accumulated 3,471 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (IFV) by 28,932 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $50.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).