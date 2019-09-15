Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Decreased Its Stake; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, Holder Lsv Asset Management Upped Its Position

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 57,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.01 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 393,706 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 833,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.95M, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 46.51 million shares or 8.26% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 891,706 shares. Co Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Somerset Trust Communications holds 0.11% or 4,001 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 463,520 shares. 25,640 are owned by James Inv Research. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 16,019 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Foundry Ltd reported 23,986 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 31,181 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 12,800 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 13,300 shares to 209,500 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 5,815 shares. Colorado-based Semper Augustus Invs Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fil Limited holds 0.08% or 594,113 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 20,504 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,393 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 4,314 shares. 3,526 are held by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. 259 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Ltd Llc. Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 2,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Truepoint holds 34,384 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inc has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 26,544 shares. Sns Grp Limited Co owns 2,458 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 51,414 shares. Andra Ap reported 85,200 shares.

