Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Its Stake by $99.37 Million; Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Position in Mastercard (MA) by $456,840 as Market Value Rose

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 146,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37B, down from 148,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 137,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, up from 135,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $292.08. About 3.48 million shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 100 shares to 2,587 shares, valued at $321.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 31.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 86,852 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. Great Lakes Lc holds 14,617 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 113,792 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg stated it has 1.71M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund reported 25,027 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.72% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 32,000 are held by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Burney Co reported 22,700 shares. Papp L Roy & holds 75,833 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,362 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.49% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.43M shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.63 million worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, July 19. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 3.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investec Asset Management North America, a New York-based fund reported 112,429 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,954 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Signaturefd holds 0.12% or 6,159 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De has 53,465 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Midas Management Corporation reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.76% or 619,721 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 10,765 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 465 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd holds 0.63% or 11,219 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 30,343 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.3% or 845,725 shares.

