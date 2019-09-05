Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Holding by $757,881; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Chevron (FOE) Holding by $540,339

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 9 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.14M, down from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.10M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (FOE) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 4,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 32,048 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 27,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 140,167 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. The insider SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $38,325.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 31.02 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.