Nike (NKE) Market Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Stake by $8.40 Million; Duncker Streett & Company Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,257 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 113,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 6.94M shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 1111.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 989,061 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Boeing and iQiyi – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22M shares to 15.09 million shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.69% or 57,765 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 5.17 million shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.02 million shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 1.31% or 3.31 million shares in its portfolio. 732 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. 229,550 are held by Lpl Fincl Lc. 86,516 are owned by Nomura. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 70,436 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 630,514 shares. Fosun Int accumulated 0.1% or 19,567 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 328,844 shares. West Coast Financial Lc reported 14,325 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.55% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 2.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 91,061 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 334,730 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $585,379 activity. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting SWKS Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5G Chip Demand Reportedly On The Rise – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.53M were reported by State Street. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp invested in 12,135 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 707,562 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg. Cognios Capital Limited Com owns 26,811 shares. Franklin Resource holds 246,091 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc owns 2,683 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 51,892 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm owns 0.08% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6,160 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 483,761 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4,984 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 87 shares. Chilton Co Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 35,276 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.