Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased by $365,200 Its Holding; First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $5.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 196,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.46 million, up from 191,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 36,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 63,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 130,900 shares to 20,300 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 3,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,650 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 22,189 shares to 246,876 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 24,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.