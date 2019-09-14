Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Evercore Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $1.10 Million; Shareholder Capital World Investors Increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 541,408 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.45M, up from 528,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15.92 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22B, up from 13.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 95,819 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 603,850 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). St Johns Mngmt reported 16,935 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3.73 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation reported 56,462 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Camarda Fin Advsr invested in 0% or 10 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 1.16 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 97,493 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Com. Bailard reported 8,305 shares stake.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,970 shares to 58,285 shares, valued at $110.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,248 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 209,578 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $333.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 466,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

