Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Ensemble Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1161.84. About 171,087 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 41,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 3.96 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 71,368 shares to 72,068 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 69,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.08M for 13.36 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

