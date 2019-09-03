Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $3.12 Million; As Novo (NVO) Shares Declined, Boston Partners Increased Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 87,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.10M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 865,878 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 37,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 28,593 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 586,316 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $50.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,252 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

