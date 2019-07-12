Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Declined While Global Thematic Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding by $602,000

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 796,976 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 455,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

