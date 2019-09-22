Nike (NKE) Holding Upped by Telemus Capital Llc; Lindsell Train LTD Cut Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2279.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 45,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 47,597 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 9,417 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.54% or 2.01M shares. Bath Savings Trust invested in 205,268 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.43% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp holds 1.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.14 million shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 334,505 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Hldg Limited invested in 18,777 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Lp owns 41,220 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 1.55 million shares. Peak Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.26% or 9,541 shares. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argent Capital Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge Trust Company holds 0.05% or 9,364 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 7,333 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,807 shares to 32,277 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 39,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Llc invested in 1.23% or 425,590 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 29,313 are owned by Naples Glob Advsrs Llc. Comerica Natl Bank owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 475,841 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.85% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds stated it has 785,599 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,194 shares. Bristol John W Communications owns 3,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.16% or 43,292 shares. Lesa Sroufe And reported 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Washington Investment Oh has 608,298 shares. Beaconlight Ltd stated it has 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).