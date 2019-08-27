Nike (NKE) Holding Maintained by Murphy Capital Management Inc; As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Market Valuation Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 1.57 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 108.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 112,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 215,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 103,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 52,966 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH A NEW CUSTOMER FOR 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL 2 CHARTERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 271,750 shares to 5.93 million shares, valued at $138.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 291 shares to 3,901 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,412 shares, and cut its stake in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM).